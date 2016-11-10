haiku + images
Don’t be fooled by that
arrow: everything that counts
is on the other side.
Spur, Texas
photographed 3.14.2015
Looks unreal, like a still from something else, I like it.
Thank you, Harry. The juxtaposition of the mural and the sign do give it an odd feeling.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Blog at WordPress.com.
Looks unreal, like a still from something else, I like it.
Thank you, Harry. The juxtaposition of the mural and the sign do give it an odd feeling.