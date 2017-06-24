A crossroad, a pair
of crosses: tragedy right
here in front of us.
Lubbock, Texas
photographed 6.2.2016
The image is so beautiful!
Thank you. I used to stop and make photos every time I saw one of these roadside memorials. Now, I mostly notice them but don’t stop. These, though, were enough for me to pull over.
I understand. Sometimes we don’t have time to appreciate everything. I’m glad you took pictures of these. Beauty like these deserve attention!