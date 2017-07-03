1579

Frail aluminum
brackets failed to secure the
slabs of window glass.

Kress, Texas
photographed 5.29.2016

One thought on “1579

  1. This poem could be very philosophical … if one were into that sort of thing. The aluminum brackets could represent a person’s frail hold on what they believe emotionally shields them from the outside world, as represented by the window glass. It could be deep on different levels.

