Frail aluminum
brackets failed to secure the
slabs of window glass.
Kress, Texas
photographed 5.29.2016
This poem could be very philosophical … if one were into that sort of thing. The aluminum brackets could represent a person’s frail hold on what they believe emotionally shields them from the outside world, as represented by the window glass. It could be deep on different levels.