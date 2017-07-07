haiku + images
Just another of
many abandoned places
on the Texas Plains.
Hermleigh, Texas
photographed 3.20.2016
Beautiful!
Thanks! I’ve driven by this place literally hundreds of times, but only got around to stopping once…
