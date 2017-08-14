The dead man’s wardrobe
hangs there gathering dust and
shedding usefulness.
Levelland, Texas
photographed 5.6.2016
Poignant haiku.
Thanks – this wasn’t my dad’s closet, but that’s what I thought about when I wrote it.
I could sense the emotion. Thoughtful and powerful stuff.
There is an unspeakable strangeness in dealing with the effects of one dead. There is a stillness in it all.