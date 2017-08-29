1636

Yard sale wedding dress
stole the light from everything
else that was for sale.

Plainview, Texas
photographed 2.12.2016

3 thoughts on “1636

  1. “Yard sale” and “wedding dress” is a strange juxtaposition. Why would such a treasured item be sold in a setting where common items are sold? Also, why would a wedding dress be sold at all? Isn’t normally an item that is kept? It is all unusual.

    Reply

  2. Wow. This stunned me for a moment. Like a light shining down on an old memory and leaving me wondering what made the owner want to sell it. Beautiful. I could write flash fiction to your work.

    Reply

