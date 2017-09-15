Even tiniest
towns need a football field:
we are in Texas.
Marathon, Texas
photographed 7.24.2016
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Tags: melinda green harvey
, haiku
, poetry
, photography
, texas
, micropoetry
, postaday
, learning to see
, thoughtful seeing
, Leica
, Leica Monochrom
You know, it’s funny … but it’s true.
Very nice black and white, great job
Ok
สรรพชัยพรขุนทด
เมื่อ 15 ก.ย. 2017 21:03 “The Poetry of Photography” เขียนว่า
> Melinda Green Harvey posted: “Even tiniest towns need a football field: we > are in Texas. Marathon, Texas photographed 7.24.2016” >