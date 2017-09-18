Dimly lit hotel
lobby offers a respite
from heat of the day.
Alpine, Texas
photographed 7.22.2016
Your poem has a number of interesting elements. In case you were curious about some of the perceptions:
First, a “dimly lit hotel” conjures images of a certain kind. Maybe something from a 1940s film noir for example. The imagery might be negative or mysterious. In contrast, in your poem the “dimly lit” aspect is shown as a place of “respite”.
Also, “dimly lit” contrasts with the unspoken brightness of the sun that is presumably causing the “heat of the day”.
Additionally, a lobby is a place of transition. It is between indoors and outdoors. In this case though, rather than being a shown as just a transition of space, it is shown as a transition of condition.
Looking further into the poem, there is the idea of classes of people. A hotel lobby is in some sense a place for people who are “allowed”. Staff, guests, and other people the staff allow are allowed to be there. This class of people can experience the “respite from heat”. In contrast, everyone else is left to their own condition. They either have to find relief somewhere else, or they have to simply endure the “heat of the day”.
A further idea, is the idea of something being offered. The lobby “offers a respite”. It is something there and available. That being said, it is not something that just can be experienced. In some sense the offer of the lobby has to be accepted. People have to do something to experience the “respite”. This would contrast with something like shade or a rain shower. These things may just be there and happen to a person. The person doesn’t have to accept them in some sense.
As said, your poem has a number of interesting elements.