Dusty ghosts of time

float inside abandoned church

in Colorado.

Trinchera, Colorado

photographed 9.5.2016

PS: Today’s an important one here on the blog. You may remember that this blog got its start when my friend Laurie wrote a year’s worth of haiku comments on my images. After her year was up, I decided to take a stab at writing my own verse to accompany images; I was pretty sure I wasn’t up to the challenge, but decided to give it a try. Today’s post is the 1300th one I’ve written. Thanks to all of you for your support, and here’s to 1300 more haiku!

