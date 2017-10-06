Books! I have books!

I used to do a book every year, sort of as a recap of stuff I’d posted on the blog. But then I got out of the habit, and it’s been a couple of years since I’ve made the effort.

The other day, my cousin mentioned in a Facebook comment that she’d really like to see a book of photos from Lubbock; she said photos from Lubbock made her “feel like home is not so far.” Challenge accepted! It’s called Lubbock: the prevailing themes , and features images from my main blog, One Day | One Image .

And, then, while I was at it, I did a small book of haiku that I’ve posted on this blog. This book is called 17 (haiku) .

Both books are now available. They’d make really good gifts, if you catch my drift…

