haiku + images
Interstate commerce:
a typical view of the
Interstate highway.
Santa Rosa, New Mexico
photographed 3.21.2015
Was he parked there or was a nifty shot in getting him as he drove past? It’s a great shot.
The truck was driving by on the Interstate. I had to wait a while until there was just one vehicle in the shot…
Its lovely.
17 (haiku)
Melinda Green Harvey
