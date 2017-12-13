haiku + images
Birds built nests up there,
away from the bright sun, which
then chose to follow.
Trinchera, Colorado
photographed 9.5.2016
Great capture!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
17 (haiku)
Melinda Green Harvey
Blog at WordPress.com.
Great capture!