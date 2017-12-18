haiku + images
Changes were just days
away; I was too naive
to see them coming.
Madrid, New Mexico
photographed 12.23.2015
This one struck me like lightning.
I am always happy to know that one of these little poems means something (to someone other than me). Thanks!
Melinda Green Harvey
