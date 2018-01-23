haiku + images
This cemetery
thoughtfully gives us two
disposal options.
Mowata, Louisiana
photographed 1.10.2016
(for my dad, who would have laughed all day about this scene.)
Melinda Green Harvey, really! ; )
You made me laugh, Melinda. That’s good. (The laughing and the poem.)
17 (haiku)
Melinda Green Harvey
