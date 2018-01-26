It’s such a delight reading your poems and seeing the visual interpretations. 🙂 Do you write the poem first or is it the other way round (if you don’t mind me asking)? My friend is a composer, but unlike most of the musicians who give music to lyrics, he works the other way round. Because of this, it’s a bit difficult for him to get regular work, but then at the end of the day, he is happy and that I guess is what matters more. Reply ↓
It’s such a delight reading your poems and seeing the visual interpretations. 🙂 Do you write the poem first or is it the other way round (if you don’t mind me asking)? My friend is a composer, but unlike most of the musicians who give music to lyrics, he works the other way round. Because of this, it’s a bit difficult for him to get regular work, but then at the end of the day, he is happy and that I guess is what matters more.
Thank you so much – I appreciate your taking the time to visit the blog and to comment.
In response to your question: the photos come first. This project actually started in 2008, when a friend of mine (who is an actual, published poet) committed to commenting in a haiku every day for a year on my other blog. Her lovely verses seemed to be getting buried in the comments section of that blog, so I started this one, putting the verses ahead of the image. When her year was up, I decided to give it a shot on my own, and I’ve posted over 1400 haiku of my own.
As for your musician friend – the process works the way it wants to work, I think. It’s hard to let go sometimes, and let it have its way!
Thank you! 🙂