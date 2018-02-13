haiku + images
Yes, I was led to
believe that Playmates purchased
their shoes at this store.
along Hollywood Boulevard
Los Angeles, California
photographed 2.17.2017
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
17 (haiku)
Melinda Green Harvey
Blog at WordPress.com.