1807

The photography
gods left me the gifts of an
orange peel, a bench.

Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, California
photographed 2.19.2017

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “1807

    • A type! I hate typos. Thanks for catching this one, which I have fixed. But I am going to leave your comment – credit where credit is due and etc.

      That’s twice this week that you’ve spotted something amiss with a blog post. Maybe I need to hire you as my copyeditor!

      Reply

      • But “bods” was so clever, so 1960s. But I understand your preference for “gods.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: