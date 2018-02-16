haiku + images
The photography
gods left me the gifts of an
orange peel, a bench.
Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, California
photographed 2.19.2017
I love the typo! (feel free to delete this comment…)
A type! I hate typos. Thanks for catching this one, which I have fixed. But I am going to leave your comment – credit where credit is due and etc.
That’s twice this week that you’ve spotted something amiss with a blog post. Maybe I need to hire you as my copyeditor!
But “bods” was so clever, so 1960s. But I understand your preference for “gods.”
Anyway, I like how the orange and yellow complement each other.
