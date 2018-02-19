Minimalism:
in poetry as well as
in photography.
Lubbock, Texas
photographed 2.11.2017
One thing i find most admiring about your photos are how they are the simplest things yet so beautiful!
Thank you so much – that’s what I am trying to capture in my photographic work and I am happy that you get it!
Yes! (And in comments?)
This made me laugh. I like to laugh, so thanks!