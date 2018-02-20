haiku + images
Volunteers come here
on Sundays to remind us
of all the war dead.
Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, California
photographed 2.19.2017
Really haunting and chilling.
17 (haiku)
Melinda Green Harvey
