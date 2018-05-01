haiku + images
A menu board that’s
perfect for people who just
don’t care what’s for lunch.
Levelland, Texas
photographed 4.4.2017
No line, no decisions, they may have hit on something here!
Plus: it’s gluten free, lactose-free, vegetarian, Kosher, etc.
17 (haiku)
Melinda Green Harvey
