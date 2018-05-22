haiku + images
Place has been closed for
nearly three years. We’re about
to abandon hope.
Wolfforth. Texas
photographed 5.17.2017
But then again, it’s kind of nice the way it is, no?
17 (haiku)
Melinda Green Harvey
