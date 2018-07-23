haiku + images
Clouds accumulate,
making strawberry tourists
speed up their harvest!
Cheltenham, England
photographed 6.4.2017
Cool shot
Thank you, Lisa! Thanks for stopping by the blog and taking the time to post a comment!
U bet. Drop on by mine anytime!
17 (haiku)
Melinda Green Harvey
