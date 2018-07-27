1968

This guy? He’s the one
who saved St. Pancras Station
from demolition.

London
photographed 6.7.2017

3 thoughts on “1968

  2. The classic shot. When we lived in Northamptonshire, our London terminus was Euston and I often walked the short distance to St Pancras and then on to Kings Cross for some photo opportunities. Did you also photograph what is often referred to as ‘The Lovers’ (the correct title eludes me) which I can just see in the bottom left corner?

    Reply

  3. you have caught the angle so well
    – and thank you for prompting a look again at Betjeman today

    “Was it worth keeping the Halt open,
    We thought as we looked at the sky
    Red through the spread of the cedar-tree,
    With the evening train gone by? “

    Reply

