haiku + images
The sacred and the
ordinary at ease with
each other that day.
Stow-on-the-Wold, England
photographed 6.4.2017
1970 is my year of birth. I’m glad you chose such nice patterns for it. 🙂
Glad I could be there for you!
I like the combination of sacred and ordinary, but I also like all the strong lines in this photograph.
17 (haiku)
Melinda Green Harvey
