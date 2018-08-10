haiku + images
Street photography –
not my thing, but sometimes I
just have to do it.
Rue Norvins
Paris
photographed 6.9.2017
I’ve tried to warn you 😉
Yes, you DID try to warn me. And did I listen? No. No, I did not. But obviously you were right all along!
