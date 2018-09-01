haiku + images
What a blow to find
out that even Paris has
Subway Sandwiches.
Rue de Steinkerque
Paris
photographed 6.9.2017
The new world war… invasion of capitalism… McDonald’s has found its way into 119 countries!
At least the sandwiches speak english 😃
