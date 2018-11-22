haiku + images
It was like a dream:
the robe-clad hermit monk walked
by as I left church.
Shafter, Texas
photographed 11.4.2017
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
17 (haiku)
Melinda Green Harvey
There was an error retrieving images from Instagram. An attempt will be remade in a few minutes.
Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com.