haiku + images
I was unable
to resist spring-like shadows
coiled on stucco wall.
Brenham, Texas
photographed 11.24.2017
Beautiful, Melinda! The shadows and textures are eye-catching.
Thanks! Stopping to get this image was one of those times when my traveling companions were pretty sure I’d gone crazy, which just shows what they know!
