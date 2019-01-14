haiku + images
Grew up Methodist;
didn’t know other churches
were so visceral.
St. Mary’s Church
Praha, Texas
photographed 1.12.2018
Thank you for reminding what the word ‘visceral’ meant. A word I should use more often.
I actually had to look it up to make sure it meant what I thought that it did…!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 2,514 other followers
Blog at WordPress.com.
Thank you for reminding what the word ‘visceral’ meant. A word I should use more often.
I actually had to look it up to make sure it meant what I thought that it did…!