haiku + images
I love stained glass, and
the way it manipulates
the light passing through.
Praha, Texas
photographed 1.12.2018
Perfect capture, gives the feeling of light & atmosphere most admirably.
You number your posts, or your poems or photos? Or is it for all three? Is there any particular reason or meaning or story behind this? I number my poems, had to ask! love the site!
