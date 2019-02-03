2159

I love stained glass, and
the way it manipulates
the light passing through.

Praha, Texas
photographed 1.12.2018

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “2159

  2. You number your posts, or your poems or photos? Or is it for all three? Is there any particular reason or meaning or story behind this? I number my poems, had to ask! love the site!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: