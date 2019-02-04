haiku + images
A gate? With a lock?
Fine, then. I’ll amuse myself
taking this photo.
Dubina, Texas
photographed 1.12.2018
This is so chilling in a way
Thank you, Kat. I worked the composition for a while to get that chilling effect; I’m glad you noticed!
Sorry. I told them you were coming.
Again? You ratted me out again?!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 2,559 other followers
Blog at WordPress.com.
This is so chilling in a way
Thank you, Kat. I worked the composition for a while to get that chilling effect; I’m glad you noticed!
Sorry. I told them you were coming.
Again? You ratted me out again?!