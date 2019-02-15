haiku + images
Must have been quite the
heartbreak to warrant climbing
up to paint the words.
Lubbock, Texas
photographed 1.28.2017
The story behind the story.
I’d like to know that story, but since I don’t, I can just fill it in…
by this time they have realized what Peggy Lee was saying in ‘Is that all there is… to love’
I know! It’s so sad for them.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 2,583 other followers
Follow
Blog at WordPress.com.
The story behind the story.
I’d like to know that story, but since I don’t, I can just fill it in…
by this time they have realized what Peggy Lee was saying in ‘Is that all there is… to love’
I know! It’s so sad for them.