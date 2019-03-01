2185

This time, the image
needed color in order
to tell its story.

High Hill, Texas
photographed 1.12.2018

8 thoughts on “2185

    • My main camera shoots only b&w, so color images are sort of few and far between around here. I made this one on a one-day trip, and I knew in advance I wanted to shoot in color, so I brought a different camera.

