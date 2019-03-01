haiku + images
This time, the image
needed color in order
to tell its story.
High Hill, Texas
photographed 1.12.2018
Beautiful.
Thank you, Michael.
Wow, that is a striking image.
Thank you very much.
The color is perfect in this photo!
Thank you, Angeline. I did convert it to b&w, but it was quickly apparent that it had to be in color.
I vote for more color photos. I like black and white, but I think that color often makes more of an impact.
My main camera shoots only b&w, so color images are sort of few and far between around here. I made this one on a one-day trip, and I knew in advance I wanted to shoot in color, so I brought a different camera.
