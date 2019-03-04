While wandering through, and sitting for a spell in numerous churches in Mexico, I saw several statues of saints holding fairly new brooms. My Protestant knowledge of Catholicism is lacking when it comes to such implements, tho I had pushed many a broom around a Methodist social hall in my youth Reply ↓
I’m the same – almost everything in a Catholic church (or grotto) is a mystery to me.
I guess those Methodist social halls didn’t come with a statue of John Wesley, where you could have parked your broom!
But we had great hymns to sing while we swept!