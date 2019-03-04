2188

This roadside grotto,
with candles, bench, and a broom,
beckons travelers.

near Ballinger, Texas
photographed 2.24.2018

3 thoughts on “2188

  1. While wandering through, and sitting for a spell in numerous churches in Mexico, I saw several statues of saints holding fairly new brooms. My Protestant knowledge of Catholicism is lacking when it comes to such implements, tho I had pushed many a broom around a Methodist social hall in my youth

