haiku + images
This place is long past
the tipping point; nothing can
change its coming ruin.
Melvin, Texas
photographed 2.25.2018
Love the metaphor of the tipping point as a place of no reversing course.
Thank you. I’ve been watching the place decay for a long time (20 years, maybe? I can’t remember), and for a while it looked like there might be some hope. Not any more…
My reaction to looking in the mirror this morning.
One of those days, is it?
The juxtaposition of textures is amazing.
I’m glad I was there before those trees leafed out – I wouldn’t have liked the softness they brought to the scene.
Yes. This is a hard scene, reflective of must’ve been a hard life.
