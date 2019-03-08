The not quite parallelism of the candy canes and the chain-link is a nice touch. Could be viewed as an editorial or philosophical statement. Or both. Reply ↓
The not quite parallelism of the candy canes and the chain-link is a nice touch. Could be viewed as an editorial or philosophical statement. Or both.
The alignment of the candy canes was a happy accident – I was working on getting the sign lined up. But I’m glad you noticed, because I like that alignment more than I like the sign, actually. And I did think of the editorial statement part of it when I made the image. So, thanks for noticing that part of it, too!