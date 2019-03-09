2193

Boarded-up windows,
reflective glass: confusing
scene is unfolding.

Melvin, Texas
photographed 2.25.2018

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “2193

    • Short answer: operator error.

      Long answer: I’m trying to get posts ready in advance, because I’m traveling for a couple of weeks, and accidentally posted that one today instead of on March 23. Are there any particular items you’d like me to address in the post, or would you prefer to see what I come up with on my own?

      Reply

  4. No. I was just trying to figure out why hard water would make parking hazardous. Unless the hard water turned out to be a frozen pond, and it melted — in which case it makes perfect sense.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: