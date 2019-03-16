Although we’re not in the season, I keep thinking of “You’d better be good for goodness sake.” Reply ↓
Did you just sum up religion? I think you did.
Well, there’s religion and then there’s an enforced religion. This is enforced religion. God says peace be with you. I’ll go with that. On the other hand, a certain breed of preacher seems to want me to roast in Hell and is very keen on enforcing his viewpoint. Some people like that. Vive la difference.
WP isn’t letting me reply to your follow-up comment the normal way. Anyway. Yes, I agree about the difference between enforced religion and religion. I grew up as a Methodist, and still hold a membership in the Methodist church. And even though I don’t attend any more I am working on a letter of resignation because of their recent stand on marriage equality. Enough pontificating…
And here’s the thing: the asymmetrical composition. See, I’d do a symmetrical composition. This is why yours are so much better.
Thanks. There may have been an actual reason that I composed it that way, like something in the background that I wanted to make sure wasn’t chopped off (like that board with hymn numbers on the right side). Or I may have just gone with what I know, which is asymmetry. I can’t remember any more.
The first line in the About page on my formal website says, Scandling’s paradox: if you have to explain simplicity you’ll mess it up. I’ll go with that. Beautiful work.
Again, I can’t reply to your actual comment.
Thanks for nicely calling me out on over-explaining!!