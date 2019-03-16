2200

The electronic
eye of God watches all who
infiltrate His house.

Praha, Texas
photographed 1.12.2018

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “2200

      • Well, there’s religion and then there’s an enforced religion. This is enforced religion. God says peace be with you. I’ll go with that. On the other hand, a certain breed of preacher seems to want me to roast in Hell and is very keen on enforcing his viewpoint. Some people like that. Vive la difference.

      • WP isn’t letting me reply to your follow-up comment the normal way. Anyway. Yes, I agree about the difference between enforced religion and religion. I grew up as a Methodist, and still hold a membership in the Methodist church. And even though I don’t attend any more I am working on a letter of resignation because of their recent stand on marriage equality. Enough pontificating…

    • Thanks. There may have been an actual reason that I composed it that way, like something in the background that I wanted to make sure wasn’t chopped off (like that board with hymn numbers on the right side). Or I may have just gone with what I know, which is asymmetry. I can’t remember any more.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: