haiku + images
Funeral notice
posted at local business –
it’s a quaint throwback.
Mason, Texas
photographed 2.25.2018
A reminder of the times when communities were actually communities.
I’ve never seen this tradition in another town, and wonder why it’s been continued here. It is a nice thing – even traveling photographers can take a quiet moment for Tony.
This happened a lot when I was a kid in the Finger Lakes region of western New York state. I also still see it in small towns in the Sierra foothills here in California. Tony died at age 64. Too young.
I will be 63 in a week, so Tony’s death at 64 is a little uncomfortable to contemplate.
Happy birthday in advance. I’m five years your senior, and still going strong. I intend to for quite a while longer. I am so not done yet.
