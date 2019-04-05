2220

Persistent wind blew
curtains against knife-sharp shards
of broken windows.

Bula School
near Enochs, Texas
photographed 3.30.2018

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “2220

    • I never thought about it as a musical instrument; I saw the weaponized broken glass. Which sort of tells you where MY mind was headed that day… (Also: there were about 8 dogs from the farmhouse next door headed my way as I was making this shot. My default, when I’m approached by unknown dogs, is that they are coming to eat my leg. That may have influenced how I saw the glass. Also: I do still have both original legs.)

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: