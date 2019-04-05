haiku + images
Persistent wind blew
curtains against knife-sharp shards
of broken windows.
Bula School
near Enochs, Texas
photographed 3.30.2018
Now it remains
Sort of a
Musical instrument.
I never thought about it as a musical instrument; I saw the weaponized broken glass. Which sort of tells you where MY mind was headed that day… (Also: there were about 8 dogs from the farmhouse next door headed my way as I was making this shot. My default, when I’m approached by unknown dogs, is that they are coming to eat my leg. That may have influenced how I saw the glass. Also: I do still have both original legs.)
In most, but not all, cases I have been able to change the attitude of the dog.
