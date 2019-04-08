Being a bit of a car guy, my immediate thought was that the VW was once someone’s pride and joy and now it feels rejected. But I don’t want to anthropomorphize cars. They hate that. Reply ↓
Yes. Well. I laughed right out loud. While I was sitting alone in my office. Good thing my co-workers are used to my strange ways.
If they are not, it’s their problem.
That’s true.
(Actually, all of us laugh a lot at work: we tend to crack ourselves up.) (Maybe we need some kind of mental health intervention?)
I hold that cracking yourselves up IS mental health intervention.