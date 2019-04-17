haiku + images
A mile down a dirt
road yet somehow a thousand
miles from anywhere.
near Rogers, New Mexico
photographed 3.24.2018
Is the gate to keep people out? Or in? Starkly beautiful photo.
Gates and fences at cemeteries seem unnecessary, now that you mention it…
I spent a couple of days last year with a photographer friend of mine and I spotted this on the way to meet up with him. It’s been one of my favorite images for a while, so I’m glad you like it, too.
I just noticed the top bar of the gate and the line of clouds form perfect perspective lines. But you knew that.
I did sort of work this shot for a while, but I was mostly looking at the shadow of the gate, which I didn’t want to chop off. I was using a 17mm lens, which is hard to use – keeping verticals vertical is a challenge – but I wanted to capture the expanse of the landscape.
Which you did.
