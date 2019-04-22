haiku + images
The parking lot-based
carnival was in town – but
were are the riders?
Lubbock, Texas
photographed 3.21.2018
Carnival people live
On the outside because
For them there is no inside.
If I were the kind of photographer who photographs people, carnival people would be some of my first subjects .
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 2,721 other followers
Follow
Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com.
Carnival people live
On the outside because
For them there is no inside.
If I were the kind of photographer who photographs people, carnival people would be some of my first subjects .