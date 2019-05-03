haiku + images
Tourists! For quarter
you can get close-up view of
today’s spring shower!!
New Orleans, Louisiana
photographed 4.22.2018
P. T. Barnum was right.
Yes, but I think he may have understated the rate – surely there’s more than ONE born every minute?!
In his day, that was the rate. But we now have a population explosion combined with an education decline.
