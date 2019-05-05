haiku + images
“These shoes have walked some
strange streets,” says Bruce Cockburn. I
do not think he’s wrong.
Dallas, Texas
photographed 4.14.2018
I do believe I agree.
There’s a very weird thing that happened with this. I saw this early one morning, when we were in Dallas for a concert. That line from the song came to my mind the very instant I saw the shoes. The song, “The Gift,” by my favorite singer/songwriter Bruce Cockburn, was released in 1988.
Fast forward to later that same night, when we saw Bruce Cockburn in concert. And he sang that song! I nearly passed out when I heard the opening few notes of the song.
Crazy things happen, for sure.
“The Gift” presaged a gift followed by a Gift. Not bad for one day.
