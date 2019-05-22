haiku + images
A misty night and
closed-for-the-day shops combine
in lovely fashion.
Los Angeles, California
photographed 2.18.2017
Very mysterious ❣
It felt mysterious to me when I was there, so I’m glad to know I captured that feeling with this image! Thanks for commenting.
Great use of light and dark…giving that sense of mystery.
