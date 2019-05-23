2268

I am not trying
to stir up controversy,
but I did see this.

New Orleans, Lousiana
photographed 4.24.2018

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “2268

  1. Here is a distinction I make: I strongly disagree with what these people were fighting for, but at the same time I admire their courage in fighting for what they believed. I do think that’s worthy of a memorial. And it is part of our national history. I would be very strongly against revising it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: