haiku + images
The rhythmic, painted
fences somehow gave alley
a formal feeling.
Dallas, Texas
photographed 4.14.2018
They do. But then there’s that sky…
I know! That sky!! One of my favorite things to do in post production (Photoshop and Silver Efex) is to coax out details in the sky.
Half of my life is coaxing details out of the sky.
That does come as a surprise, for some reason.
I will post one, probably pretty soon, that had me working for hours to achieve just the right balance of “is there anything there at all or is it horribly overdone?” I almost never use The Nik filters, even though I own them, I just use the basic tools in DxO PhotoLab and Photoshop. Mostly fine-tuning the histogram in selected parts of the image and varying degrees of selective sharpening and blurring. I very often, but not always, have a definite vision of where I’m going before I start. Sometimes I just experiment and see what happens.
I generally have a fairly precise idea of what I’m after, too. That’s come with increased skills in capturing the image in the first place and a better understanding of what I can get out of the software.
I almost never crop, which is a holdover from my college photography prof, who didn’t let us crop. Even now, all these years later, cropping seems like admitting that I didn’t get the image captured correctly in camera. And on the infrequent times when I do crop, I maintain the original aspect ratio. I realize that I am the ONLY person in the whole world who cares, but apparently I care enough for all of us. (Pro tip: square images are nearly always from my phone.)
Good thing I did not study photography in college. I crop and change aspect ratios with wild abandon.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 2,787 other followers
Follow
Blog at WordPress.com.
They do. But then there’s that sky…
I know! That sky!! One of my favorite things to do in post production (Photoshop and Silver Efex) is to coax out details in the sky.
Half of my life is coaxing details out of the sky.
That does come as a surprise, for some reason.
I will post one, probably pretty soon, that had me working for hours to achieve just the right balance of “is there anything there at all or is it horribly overdone?” I almost never use The Nik filters, even though I own them, I just use the basic tools in DxO PhotoLab and Photoshop. Mostly fine-tuning the histogram in selected parts of the image and varying degrees of selective sharpening and blurring. I very often, but not always, have a definite vision of where I’m going before I start. Sometimes I just experiment and see what happens.
I generally have a fairly precise idea of what I’m after, too. That’s come with increased skills in capturing the image in the first place and a better understanding of what I can get out of the software.
I almost never crop, which is a holdover from my college photography prof, who didn’t let us crop. Even now, all these years later, cropping seems like admitting that I didn’t get the image captured correctly in camera. And on the infrequent times when I do crop, I maintain the original aspect ratio. I realize that I am the ONLY person in the whole world who cares, but apparently I care enough for all of us. (Pro tip: square images are nearly always from my phone.)
Good thing I did not study photography in college. I crop and change aspect ratios with wild abandon.