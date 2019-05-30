haiku + images
An almost empty
frame: those bird wings saved the day,
in my opinion.
Santa Rosa, New Mexico
photographed 5.5.2013
Who ARE you?! You would put a Zen master to shame.
Now that is minimalism that made me smile!!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 2,788 other followers
Follow
Blog at WordPress.com.
Who ARE you?! You would put a Zen master to shame.
Now that is minimalism that made me smile!!