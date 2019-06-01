haiku + images
Security fail:
window latch is on the outside.
Everyone gets in.
Yellowhouse Canyon, Texas
photographed 5.20.2018
You could write a book on composition.
Apropos of nothing, I have been listening to Bruce Cockburn more. My dream is that the two Bruces, Cockburn and Springsteen, collaborate on something. I believe they listen to the same muse or at least very similar muses. I advance purchased Springsteen‘s new album and so far have received three of the tracks. He has gone in a country direction and it is rather becoming.
