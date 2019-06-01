2277

Security fail:
window latch is on the outside.
Everyone gets in.

Yellowhouse Canyon, Texas
photographed 5.20.2018

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “2277

  2. Apropos of nothing, I have been listening to Bruce Cockburn more. My dream is that the two Bruces, Cockburn and Springsteen, collaborate on something. I believe they listen to the same muse or at least very similar muses. I advance purchased Springsteen‘s new album and so far have received three of the tracks. He has gone in a country direction and it is rather becoming.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: